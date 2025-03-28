Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $39,000 Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 301.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sony Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

