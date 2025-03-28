Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 390,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.