Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 59.9% in March

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 390,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Zion Oil & Gas
