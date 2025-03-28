ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE ZIM opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $3.17 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 82.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

