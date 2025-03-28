Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 2,854 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

