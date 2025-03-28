Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,261,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

