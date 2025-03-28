Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%.

AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.92 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

