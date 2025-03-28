Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for IBM Q4 Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

NYSE:IBM opened at $246.30 on Friday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. The company has a market cap of $228.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

