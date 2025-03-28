Yvonne K. Franzese Sells 2,097 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,461.76. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

