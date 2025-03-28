Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Issues Earnings Results

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.
Yoshiharu Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YOSH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.
About Yoshiharu Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshiharu Global
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.