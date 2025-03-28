Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Issues Earnings Results

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 264.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YOSH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

