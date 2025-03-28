YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDTY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 8,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

