YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 793635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

About YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

