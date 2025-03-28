Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.78. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 148,037 shares changing hands.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $887.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.