Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,924,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the previous session’s volume of 198,747 shares.The stock last traded at $50.35 and had previously closed at $51.06.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPE. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,735,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,536,000 after acquiring an additional 623,089 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.