Xponance Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loar by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after buying an additional 335,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Loar in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Loar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Loar by 3,444.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOAR opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $96.99.

Loar Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.