Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

