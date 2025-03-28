Xponance Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,573,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,252,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $1,986,613.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,693.20. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.