Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.