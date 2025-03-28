Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

