Xponance Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Insider Activity

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Raymond James raised Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

