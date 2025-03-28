XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.70%.
XOS Price Performance
XOS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 1,026,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,217. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.
