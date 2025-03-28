XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.70%.

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 1,026,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,217. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Get XOS alerts:

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.