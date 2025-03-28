X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,185,000 after acquiring an additional 976,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,877,000 after acquiring an additional 120,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683 over the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

