X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,560 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.