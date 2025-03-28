X Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $536,484,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,213 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,546 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $188.58 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,226.90. This represents a 95.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 22,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.94, for a total value of $6,440,073.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,968.98. The trade was a 68.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,609 shares of company stock worth $61,331,908. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.