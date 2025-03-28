X Square Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 89.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 120,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $38.02 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

