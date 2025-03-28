X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 1,210.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

X Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

X Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. X Financial has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $794.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $234.09 million for the quarter.

X Financial Increases Dividend

X Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. X Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

