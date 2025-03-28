Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.08) to GBX 430 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 306.95 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.89. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.18). The stock has a market cap of £70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group will post 24.9054054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen John Ellwood bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,369.76). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.17), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,773.80). 26.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.