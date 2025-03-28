Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in March

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
WYNMY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
About Wynn Macau
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
