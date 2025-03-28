Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,750. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $3,647,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,650. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,145 shares of company stock worth $123,289,438 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

