WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

