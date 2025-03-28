WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.