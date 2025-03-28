WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

