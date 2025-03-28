WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,972 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 23,464.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,867,000 after buying an additional 603,048 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

