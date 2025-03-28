WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 28,824 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 757.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of CorVel worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,775,000 after buying an additional 457,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $1,220,046.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,179,699.50. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

