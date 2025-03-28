What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Textron Q3 Earnings?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Textron in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. Textron has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $97.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Textron by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after purchasing an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

