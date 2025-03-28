What is Taglich Brothers’ Estimate for CREX Q1 Earnings?

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Creative Realities in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Creative Realities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.39.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.