Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of WY opened at $29.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

