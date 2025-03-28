Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$24.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

