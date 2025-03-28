Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,163.2% in March

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 1,163.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Westhaven Gold
