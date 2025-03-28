Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,163.2% in March

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 1,163.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

