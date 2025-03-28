Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.77. Western Copper & Gold has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 398,974 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

