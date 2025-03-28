Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $11.69. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 294,870 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

