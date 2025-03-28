Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Septerna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Septerna

Septerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEPN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 9,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,111. Septerna has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

In other news, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,101 shares in the company, valued at $624,606. The trade was a 65.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,500. This represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000.

About Septerna

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.