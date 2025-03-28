Wellchange Holdings Company Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 31st (NASDAQ:WCT)

Wellchange’s (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 31st. Wellchange had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Wellchange’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wellchange Stock Down 3.6 %

Wellchange stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. Wellchange has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Wellchange

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wellchange stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Wellchange as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wellchange Company Profile

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

