Weik Capital Management Sells 3,450 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

