Weik Capital Management Has $870,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
