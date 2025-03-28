Weik Capital Management Buys 2,300 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

