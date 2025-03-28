WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA WBIG opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.52. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

