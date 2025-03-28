WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA WBIG opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.52. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile
