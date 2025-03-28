Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 61.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 524,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HCC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

