Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €64.00 ($68.82) and last traded at €63.30 ($68.06). Approximately 35,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.70 ($67.42).

Vossloh Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

