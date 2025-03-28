Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.92.

TSE VHI opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31. The firm has a market cap of C$522.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

