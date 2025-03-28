Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 184,501 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

VGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,221. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

